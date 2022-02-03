Vaccines could provide strong protection against the fast-spreading Omicron subvariant BA.2, one chart shows

- COVID-19 vaccines likely offer strong protection against BA.2, a fast-spreading Omicron subvariant.
- Booster protection against symptomatic COVID-19 was 70% for BA.2 and 63% for BA.1, UK data show.
- It’s too early to tell how well existing shots work against severe COVID-19 caused by BA.2.
COVID-19 vaccines likely offer strong protection against mild disease caused by the fast-spreading Omicron subvariant BA.2, recent data from the UK show.
Vaccines offered 70% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by BA.2 two weeks after a third dose, according to a January report from the UK Health and Security Agency.
By comparison, the same course of vaccinations offered 63% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by BA.1 — the most widely detected Omicron subvariant worldwide — over the same time period.
The figures are based on the combined protection offered by two-dose vaccines authorized in the UK — Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.
The chart below shows how much protection is restored after a booster, and how that differs between BA.1 and BA.2. Twenty-five weeks after a second dose, protection against symptomatic disease was just 13% for BA.2 and 9% for BA.1.
