How COVID-19 is ravaging two cities across the US-Mexico border, with no end in sight

- Two cities across the US-Mexico border, El Paso and Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, are both COVID-19 hotspots that are struggling to fight the pandemic.
- But despite their proximity, the two cities are not officially coordinating their pandemic response together.
- Funeral homes and hospitals in the two cities are now overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases as vaccines are slowly distributed.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.