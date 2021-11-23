Planning a trip to Dublin? Read up on these important advisories first

Dublin is open to tourists, but there a few things to keep in mind. AF Webb for Insider

If you’re planning a trip to Dublin, be aware of COVID- and weather-related advisories.

Keep reading for important advisory details to know as you prepare to visit Dublin.

Before indulging in the many delights of Dublin, it’s important to keep a few things in mind when it comes to local advisories. Look ahead to read up on need-to-know details and COVID restrictions.

Weather advisory

Ireland is known for its wet weather, mostly because it’s the first stop of any weather front coming in from the Atlantic Ocean. Bring an umbrella, but be wary of accompanying winds that might render it useless.

Tipping

The normal tipping percentage in Europe is 8-15%. Make sure the service charge isn’t already included.

Cultural context

Ireland has a troubled history, so visitors should read up on its past to develop a deeper appreciation of the country and show sensitivity in discussions. For starters, Ireland isn’t part of the UK or Great Britain. In fact, Britain brutally ruled over Ireland until 1922. And the stereotype of the Irish being big drinkers has worn thin — be warned.

All visitors to Ireland are subject to COVID screening. NurPhoto/Getty Images

COVID-19 advisory

In Dublin, it’s mandatory to wear face masks (unless you’re exempt) on public transport and in public indoor spaces such as shops, theaters, cinemas, and banks. In restaurants, you can take them off only at your seat. To visit indoor bars and restaurants, you’ll need to have proof of full vaccination or recovery.

For entry into Ireland, those who are over 12 years old will need to fill out a passenger locator form and have proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. You can also present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before arrival.

Those who arrive from the EU locations of Iceland, Norway, or Sweden and opt for presenting a PCR test will need to quarantine for 14 days (although you’ll no longer have to quarantine if you receive a negative PCR test on day five). See the latest government advice on traveling to Ireland.

For arrivals from the EU+ area, Ireland uses the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

