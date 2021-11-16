Important information and advisories to consider when traveling to Denver

A hike near the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Park near Denver, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

Before stepping foot in Denver, Colorado, read up on COVID and weather-related advisories.

Here’s what to expect during the pandemic and varying seasons in Denver.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

With a city that’s known for more than 300 days of sunshine every year, there’s never a bad time to visit Denver, Colorado.

Though it’s important to know what to expect based on the time of year you visit, and we also recommend that you take a look at the city’s current COVID-19 advisories before you arrive.

COVID-19 advisories

Amid the pandemic, Denver is currently encouraging residents and visitors to wear a mask, wash their hands, and keep a distance of 6 feet (1.83m). Some businesses and events require masks and/or proof of vaccination for entry.

If a visitor shows symptoms for COVID-19, both the city and state urge the person to get tested. Additionally, some train lines and bus routes are not running or running under limited service (view the COVID-19 RTD changes here).

For up-to-date information on Denver and Colorado’s COVID-19 restrictions, please visit the state and city’s websites.

A hike outside of Denver, Colorado, in the summer. Monica Humphries/Insider

Weather advisories

Whether skiing or hiking entices you to visit Denver, every season has something to offer. Here’s a breakdown of the seasons in the city:

March-May: Known as Denver’s spring season, there might be snow and rain, but there will definitely be sunshine. The city comes to life with flowers, birds, butterflies, and other spring creatures, and outdoor attractions start to reopen. Evenings tend to be cooler with low temperatures in the 20s and highs in the 70s.

Known as Denver’s spring season, there might be snow and rain, but there will definitely be sunshine. The city comes to life with flowers, birds, butterflies, and other spring creatures, and outdoor attractions start to reopen. Evenings tend to be cooler with low temperatures in the 20s and highs in the 70s. June-August: Summer is Denver’s most popular tourism season, and visitors flock to the city for its low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and sunny days. Lows are typically in the 50s and highs hover in the 80s.

Summer is Denver’s most popular tourism season, and visitors flock to the city for its low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and sunny days. Lows are typically in the 50s and highs hover in the 80s. September-November: Fall is a beautiful time to experience Denver. Evergreen trees transform into a sea of reds, golds, oranges, and yellow hues and temperatures cool down, so packing a jacket is a must. Expect temperatures to range from the 20s to the 70s.

Fall is a beautiful time to experience Denver. Evergreen trees transform into a sea of reds, golds, oranges, and yellow hues and temperatures cool down, so packing a jacket is a must. Expect temperatures to range from the 20s to the 70s. December-February: While surrounding Colorado towns get cold, winters in Denver are relatively mild with an average daily high temperature of 45 degrees. Expect sunshine during the winter months but pack plenty of warm clothes. Although the average temperature is 45, average lows dip into the teens.

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting Denver.