Here's a running list of countries barring American tourists from entering as the US coronavirus outbreak surges to new heights

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty A woman wears a face mask while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 24, 2020.A woman wears a face mask while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in May.

Many countries around the world have banned international visitors, but some are slowly reopening their borders as they bring their coronavirus outbreaks under control.

But many are excluding travellers from the US, and other countries, currently struggling with the virus.

The US has more coronavirus cases and deaths than anywhere in the world, and infection rates have recently reached new heights.

The State Department is telling Americans to avoid all international travel and to contact countries’ embassies to see what entry restrictions and requirements they have.

H ere many of these countries that have blocked US tourists…

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most EU countries

Rostislav Glinsky/Shutterstock A Christmas market in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Schengen area, a border control-free travel area that encompasses 26 European countries, blocked nonessential travel from the US to its member countries, and four other European countries decided to follow the same rules.

The bloc reopened its borders to some countries from July, but left the US out.

European diplomats said they barely considered including the US because its cases were so high.

The countries where US tourists are blocked, are:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Bahamas

Valéria Almeida / Flickr Nassau, The Bahamas.

The Caribbean island nation closed the borders to US visitors on July 19, but left them open for those coming from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

It had reopened its borders three weeks earlier.

“Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and being defeated by this virus,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

China

REUTERS/Carlos Barria The Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China.

China blocked the entry of travellers from almost every country in March, aiming to stop a second wave of the virus after it got its own outbreak under control.

The ban on US travellers is still in place.

Canada

Associated Press/Rebecca Blackwell Toronto’s skyline.

The border between the US and Canada is still closed.

Japan

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty A street in Tokyo, Japan.

The US is among the many countries that Japan has banned visitors from, and Japanese nationals who have been in the US at any time in the previous 14 days have to quarantine when they arrive in Japan.

New Zealand

Reuters The New Zealand landscape.

New Zealand’s border is closed to almost all travellers, including US tourists.

Australia

Reuters The Great Barrier Reef.

Practically no visitors are allowed into Australia at the moment, including those from the US.

Brazil

Associated Press/Felipe Dana Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil has banned foreigners from entering by air, land, and sea, except in exceptional circumstances.

Colombia

Sinéad Baker Medellin, Colombia.

Colombia closed its land borders in March, blocking international flights until September.

Argentina

Stanley Chen Xi/Getty Images Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina has closed its borders to foreign nationals and non-residents, banning commercial flights until September.

Bolivia

Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko

Bolivia has stopped all international flights until July 31,and its borders are closed.

Peru

Tim Graham/Getty Images A llama in Peru.

Peru has blocked travellers, except its own citizens returning. International borders are closed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.