This online dashboard shows how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and where they're available

Getty/David Greedy

State health agencies have begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the US, with more than 100,000 Americans receiving vaccines in the past week.

A new online dashboard hosted by Johns Hopkins University shows how many vaccines have been administered in each state, according to publicly available data.

However, data on vaccine deployment is inconsistent across all 50 states, and some states have not yet disclosed how many doses have been administered.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As health agencies across the US rush to distribute the first round of COVID-19 vaccines, a new online tool aims to track their progress.

A dashboard hosted by Johns Hopkins University shows how many doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the US, according to publicly available data published by state health agencies and aggregated by the Centres for Civic Impact.

The vaccine deployment data is still in the earliest stages of being disclosed, and several states have yet to publish data on how many doses have been administered. The dashboard will be updated as more data becomes available.

Johns Hopkins University

At least 128,000 people have received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as of Friday, according to a separate New York Times survey of all 50 states. A second vaccine made by Moderna received FDA approval on Friday and is expected to be distributed to states in the coming week.

Precise data on vaccines administered is difficult to gauge because states are still in the early stages of delivering doses. Additionally, counts were affected by the fact that some hospitals discovered they could sometimes extract more than one dose from vaccine vials shipped by Pfizer.

The federal government is currently aiming to deliver 2.9 million vaccine doses to Americans as part of the first wave of vaccinations, which will prioritise front line health care workers and nursing home residents. It’s unclear when the vaccine will be widely available to all Americans.

Incoming surgeon general Vivek Murthy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday doses wouldn’t be available until summer or fall of 2021, but Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, who also serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told ABC’s “This Week” the Trump administration was confident anyone who wants a vaccine could receive it “by June.”

Explore the Johns Hopkins vaccine dashboard here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.