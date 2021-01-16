COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now booked In New York for the next 3.5 months, but New York City might run out as soon as next week

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The Javits Centre in New York City began COVID-19 vaccinations for essential workers and people over 65 years old age on January 13, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu

The New York Department of Health alerted New Yorkers of a “very limited” COVID-19 vaccine supply; New York City warned it may run out as soon as next week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “there is simply not enough” of the vaccine, telling the federal government it needs more doses.

De Blasio said in an interview with WNYC that the federal and state governments need to find a way to get more vaccines to the city.

The New York Department of Health published an alert on its homepage this week warning New Yorkers of a “very limited” COVID-19 vaccine supply; meanwhile, New York City warned it may run out of as soon as next week.

“The federal government has only given New York approximately 300,000 vaccines/week for over 7 million people who are eligible,” the state’s alert said. Appointments have filled up quickly, the department said, and eligible New Yorkers “should be prepared to receive an appointment date as far as 14 weeks or further in the future.”

“There is simply not enough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “And this is the weapon that will win the war.”

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will run out of its vaccine supply next week. Of the 300,000 doses the federal government gives to the state each week, about a third of the doses are distributed to the city. The mayor said that just yesterday the city administered 34,000 vaccines.

“We need maximum pressure on the federal government and on Albany to deliver us hundreds of thousands of more doses immediately,” the mayor said in an interview with WNYC’s Brian Lehrer.

Already, Mount Sinai and NYU hospitals have stopped booking appointments because they are out of vaccines, and more hospitals will have to freeze bookings if the city doesn’t get a “serious supply,” he said.

“There’s tons of appointments booked; everyone’s ready, but if Washington and Albany and the manufacturers don’t find a better way to get us a vaccines, we’re going to run out,” the mayor said. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office was not immediately available to provide a comment to Insider on Friday.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the federal government doesn’t have a reserve of vaccine doses, causing problems for states anticipating their distributions increasing in the coming weeks. As of Friday, the federal government has distributed 1.87 million doses to New York state, according to Bloomberg data. Of those doses, 41% have been used.



New York has expanded its eligibility for people to receive the vaccine, and it is starting to expand the network of locations where patients can get the doses. Hospitals have been tasked with vaccinating healthcare workers. Hundreds of pharmacies are scheduled to begin vaccinating New Yorkers 65 and older this week, and local health departments and union organisations will vaccinate essential workers in phase 1B, which includes first responders, corrections officers, teachers, in-person college instructors, childcare, grocery and transit workers, and people living or working in homeless shelters.

A spokesperson from the health department did not provide a comment on the matter.

The vaccines, one from Moderna and the other from Pfizer and BioNTech, were approved in mid-December. Now each week, companies release doses of the vaccine, and planes and trucks transport the vaccine to states. The federal government’s vaccine allocations per state, can be found here.

The Trump administration’s vaccine initiative, Operation Warp Speed, set a goal to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, but missed the goal, with just over 9 million people being vaccinated as of this week, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine tracker. Health experts have said the program’s goal isn’t realistic, as states didn’t receive additional funding for vaccine distribution ahead of the rollout. Now, local health officials are tasked with caring for sick patients and coordinating vaccinations.

The nation’s death toll from COVID-19 topped 385,000 this week.

