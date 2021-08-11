Philadelphia says businesses must start requiring vaccines or masks

Restaurants in Philadelphia must require all employees and customers to get vaccinated or wear masks to continue indoor dining. Charles Davis/Insider

Philadelphia lifted its mask mandate on June 11.

But the city has seen a 154% increase in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.

The new requirements begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, August 12.

Philadelphia is once again requiring face coverings for indoor settings – but only at establishments that do not require all employees and guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Like other parts of the country, the largest city in Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in new coronavirus cases. Philadelphia’s 7-day average of positive tests is now 229, its highest since May. Hospitalizations are also up 34% over the past two weeks.

The city had previously lifted its mask requirement on June, when the 7-day average of new cases was just 52.

Announcing the new mandate, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health stressed that “businesses and institutions that require vaccination for all employees and patrons are exempted from having a mask requirement.”

A flower shop in Center City, Philadelphia, with a sign instructing all customers to wear masks. Charles Davis/Insider

According to the city, 63.3% of residents over 18 are fully vaccinated. Just over 77% of the adult population has received at least one dose.

Masks will also be required, regardless of vaccination status, at all “non-seated outdoor events,” such as concerts, where there will be more than 1,000 people. That will likely impact the “Made in America” music festival over Labor Day weekend.

City employees, meanwhile, have been ordered to either get vaccinated or double mask from here on out.

The new requirements begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, August 12.