The coronavirus has killed at least 200,000 people in the United States, another grim milestone for the pandemic

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Centre on April 09, 2020 in New York City. –

At least 200,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest figures come amid intensifying pressure for the United States to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The number of Americans killed by the coronavirus has surpassed 200,000, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The figure marks yet another grim milestone in the months-long pandemic.

The coronavirus continues to spread nationwide, with more than 6.9 million infections in the United States over the course of the pandemic, according to JHU data.

President Donald Trump has been urging health officials to work faster to approve a vaccine and said it was possible that one would be available before the November 3 election.

But most health experts disagree, saying it’s unlikely that a vaccine can be proven safe that soon. Last month, a high-level official within the Food and Drug Administration threatened to resign if the agency green-lights an unproven coronavirus vaccine.

The pandemic has created uncertainty and instability, leading to roiled markets, shuttering many small businesses nationwide, and forcing state officials to find new ways to execute presidential primaries and the upcoming general election.

For about seven months, Americans have been learning to live under and adapt to once-unfamiliar laws and recommendations from health officials. Quarantining, practicing physical distancing, and wearing masks have become standard in most states. As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise nationwide, health officials are predicting that these practices will remain the new norm until deep into 2021 and possibly 2022.

“Every one of the 200,000 Americans killed by COVID-19 is a tragedy, and most of these deaths did not have to happen,” former US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Tom Frieden said in a statement.

“The future is in our hands. We can save lives and accelerate economic recovery by putting science and public health at the centre of our response. As the global death toll passes one million, this also means collaborating to improve public health systems worldwide,” Frieden continued.

Individual states first began to respond to the pandemic early this year, shuttering businesses and asking residents to stay at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases and deaths quickly skyrocketed, ballooning over the course of months into tens of thousands of impacted Americans.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 31,000,000 people. Of that figure, more than 965,000 people have died from it.

Aria Bendix contributed reporting.

