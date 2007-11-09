Covestor's Amateurs Get To Gas On Like Pros

Covestor, the NYC/UK-based site that lets amateur stockpickers (like Fred Wilson) show off their real-life portfolios, (Fred is rallying after a slow start), is now letting them spout off at length: The company will highlight its top-performing members via an interview with Wall Street Transcript, a monthly publication that normally interviews pros. The company also plans to distribute the interviews via Investopedia, the stock education site purchased by Forbes Media earlier this year.

You can see the first example of the interviews, with Covestor star Robert Freedland, here (pdf). “BobsAdvice” is trouncing the S&P, so it might well be worth paying attention to him. But boy, is that dense slug of text! We’d like an annotated version, please.

