Honorary CoverGirl Dies At 13 After Battle With Cancer

After a six year battle with cancer, honorary CoverGirl Talia Joy Castellano died at 13.



Talia gained America’s attention for her charismatic YouTube makeup tutorials and accumulated more than 765,000 subscribers. Her mantra: “Makeup is my wig.”

Talia appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show last September where CoverGirl surprised her with the title of honorary CoverGirl along with a makeup table, makeup, and $20,000 check.

But today the Angels for Talia Facebook page reads “It is with a heavy heart that we share with all of you that Talia has earned her wings at 11:22am. Please lift her beautiful soul, her beautiful light to heaven and please send your love and prayers to her family during this most difficult time. God speed little one, may you be free from pain and suffering, may your soul feel the light and love that you brought to so many of us on this Earth during the short time you were her with us. We will miss you more than you will ever know baby girl.”

CoverGirl tweeted its condolences attached with Talia’s campaign-style CoverGirl photo:

DeGeneres reacted to the child’s death as well:

