Applying for a job typically consists of providing two documents to your potential employer: a resume and a cover letter. While simple improvements can be made to a fairly straightforward resume, writing an effective cover letter can be the tricky part. Be sure not to make these mistakes.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.