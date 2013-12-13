Here's An Android App That Can Guess What Apps You're Most Likely To Use

Cover is a new Android app that can intelligently manage the rest of your apps, intelligently bubbling up the ones you’re most likely to use based on your location.

We first heard about the app on TechCrunch.

The app is a contextual lock screen that manages all the apps found on your Android phone. For example, if you’re home, you can tell cover to show you fun apps like Facebook and Candy Crush on your main home screen. If you’re at work, you can have it show you apps like Evernote and Gmail. If you’re in the car, you might want something like Google Maps. And so on.

Also, the peek feature and drop down menu make it easy to switch between apps when you need them with a quick swipe. This new productivity program aims to give Android owners the most comfort relating to their devices.

Warning: the app is still labelled beta, so there could be some issues that need to be worked on. You can download it from the Google Play Store.

See what else this app can do in the demo below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

