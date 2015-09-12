The ESPN NFL gambling expert who dominated in 2015 is back -- Here are his picks for Week 1

Sal Iacono, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and better known as “Cousin Sal” on Bill Simmons’ podcasts, was ESPN’s new NFL gambling expert during the 2015 season. He didn’t lose a pick on his weekly “SportsCenter” segment the final six weeks of the regular season.

Sal was 15-0-3 over the last six weeks of the 2015 season and 19-2-3 over the last eight weeks.

That’s pretty good.

Well, he is back this season, so let’s take a look at who Cousin Sal likes in Week 1:

Game 1:

Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 (vs Carolina Panthers) — “Carolina is a mess defensively and on the other side of the ball I don’t know how they score points. I don’t know who Cam Newton is going to throw to. They are 1-5 against the spread, the Panthers are, in their last six games as road favourites. Take the Jaguars, low scoring game, plus-3.5.”

Game 2:

Baltimore Ravens +5 (at Denver Broncos) — “Gary Kubiak, 2014 offensive coordinator for the Ravens, moves on up, becomes the Broncos’ head coach. Now these two teams play each other. This is going to be awkward. It is going to be like when Zayn Malik runs into his ex-band mates in a London karaoke bar … Denver’s offensive line is shaky at best and it is certainly no match for the Ravens pass rush. [Timmy] Jernigan, [Terrell] Suggs, [CJ] Mosely, It’s going to be a long day for Peyton Manning and his fingertips. Ravens 4-0 against the spread on the road as underdogs. Make it 5-0.”

Here is Sal’s “Best Bet.” He was 12-3-1 with this pick in 2015.

Miami Dolphins -4 (@ Washington Redskins) — “There is a mismatch on the board and it is Washington and Miami. Aside from San Francisco, no one had a worse offseason than Washington. You’ve got RG3-and-out. He is not even a factor anymore. Their offensive line somehow got worse from last year. In the preseason it was abysmal. The Redskins have covered one of their last eight at home. I’m taking Miami. Lay the four points. They are going to win by three touchdowns.”

