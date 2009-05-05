Courts Want To See Janet Jackson's Nipple Just One More Time

The U.S. Supreme Court wants another shot at slamming CBS really hard for the glimpse of Janet Jackson’s breast is showed during the 2004 Super Bowl broadcast.

The ruling, which comes in the wake of last week’s tough FCC ruling on dirty words, will send the “Nipplegate” case back to a federal appeals court for review.

CBS had paid $550,000 for the incident and a U.S. court in Philadelphia later ruled the FCC acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in issuing the fine.

