The whole courtroom dressed as Disney princesses for a 5-year-old's adoption hearing

Vimeo/Samaritas Danielle Koning, center, at her adoption hearing.

Five-year-old Danielle Koning just got a magical surprise: On the day of her adoption hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the courtroom was filled with Disney princesses.

Jim and Sarah Koning were scheduled to adopt two children on June 8, WZZM reports. One of the children, Danielle, just happened to be obsessed with Disney. So Danielle’s case worker at Samaritas Foster Care Program and Child and Family Services asked a coworker to dress up as Cinderella for the hearing, according to a video created by Samaritas. But word got out around the office, and soon, eight employees had agreed to attend the hearing as Disney characters.

Even the judge took part, revealing a Snow White costume underneath her robe. She also invited Danielle up to the bench to bang the gavel once the adoption was made final.

“It was a lot of fun,” Danielle told WZZM. “I was happy to see all the princesses who came for me, and I really liked what they said to me.”

Here’s Samaritas’ complete video of the surprise princess hearing:

