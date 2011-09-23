America's Grossest Couple Gets A Reality Show, Tareq Salahi Retaliates With His Own Affair -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Child bride Courtney Stodden and her actor husband Doug Hutchinson are getting a reality show. You can blame Merv Griffin for this one.
- Tareq Salahi doesn’t need “groupie slut” Michaele Salahi anymore now that he has Madam Kristin Davis to hang out with. He has been seen out in NYC with the madam and some of her porn star friends.
- Melissa Etheridge and ex-girlfriend Tammy Lynn Michaels are about to come to blows in court. Their split has gotten nasty and they can’t agree on anything, including who gets custody of their two daughters.
- So far, the real star of “The X Factor” appears to be Pepsi. The last two nights have been riddled with long commercials paying homage to the beverage’s great music superstar spots. Take a trip down Pepsi memory lane with Britney Spears and others.
- Wanda Sykes revealed on “Ellen” yesterday that in February, after learning she was in the early stages of breast cancer, she had a double mastectomy.
- rumours of Pippa Middleton moving in with her royal sister and brother-in-law turned out to be totally false.
