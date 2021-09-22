Courtney Stodden, who accused Chrissy Teigen of cyberbullying, calls out controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas for joke about seducing men with a ‘prepubescent body’

Courtney Stodden said they had bern ‘tormented’ by celebrities in the past. Trisha Paytas/ YouTube; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Courtney Stodden shared a clip of an old Trisha Paytas video on Instagram.

In it, Paytas impersonates Stodden and jokes about seducing men with a “prepubescent body.”

Stodden said they appeared on Paytas’ podcast in 2019, but was now questioning their support.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Courtney Stodden shared a clip of an old Trisha Paytas video to their Instagram on Tuesday, where Paytas is impersonating them. In the video, Paytas jokes about seducing men with a “prepubescent body” and uses the r-word slur.

Paytas was referencing how Stodden married 51-year-old actor Dough Hutchison in 2011 when they were 16. Stodden referred to Hutchison as a “groomer” and “predator” in an interview with The Daily Beast in May. Stodden also accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying them in the interview, alleging that the model told them to take their own life, which led to a tidal wave of allegations about Teigen’s conduct.

Stodden posted the video after Paytas, a controversial YouTuber with 5 million subscribers, deleted 1,300 videos amid mounting criticism for their contradictory allegations about their past and old offensive content.

“Most days I have to fight to get through but once I crawl into bed, I feel blessed I had another chance to fight,” Stodden wrote in the caption of the video. “I know it’s hard out there, but try to remind yourself, if you look, there is always something to be grateful for.”

They said they once felt like they were mocked by “the entire world,” who considered them “a whore and a laughing stock.” Both Stodden and Paytas use “they” and “them” pronouns.

“I lost all self respect and love for myself as a result,” they said. “Fell into a deep depression that still haunts me to this day.”

It was not immediately clear when Paytas posted the video about Stodden.

“‘Prepubescent bodies’ are not jokes. They are not ours to abuse. They are not ours to exploit,” Stodden continued on Instagram. “In my case, I was also being tormented by a listers, YouTube celebrities, news anchors, talk show hosts and more…”

Stodden said they trusted Paytas, and even went on their podcast in 2019 “as a favor.”

“But now seeing this for the first time, I don’t know who has ever really been in my corner?” they said. “Stay kind… and be forgiving. Life is about learning. But above all, protect our children. #bullying #trishapaytas”

A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden)

Paytas responded to Stodden’s Instagram post in a video titled “why i deleted 1,300 old videos” on Wednesday. Paytas said they “felt awful” about all the videos they had removed from their YouTube, which included the one where they impersonated Stodden.

“I felt sick to my stomach I had them up there this long,” they said. “There’s a lot of disgusting things.”

Paytas said that kind of content with “edgy” jokes did not reflect their true self. They added that they have since learned they know nothing about other people’s lives and apologized for the video.

“It’s not who I am,” they said. “It’s embarrassing, and I’m ashamed.”

Insider has reached out to Stodden and Paytas for comment.