HOUSE OF THE DAY: Legendary Investor Howard Marks Officially Bought New York's Most Expensive Co-Op For $52.5 Million

Word comes today from The New York Observer that legendary investor and Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks is the official buyer of two adjoining duplexes at storied 740 Park Avenue that we learned had been sold last month.



At $52.5 million, the sprawling complex is officially the most expensive co-op ever sold. The apartments had been listed at $60 million by Courtney Sale Ross, widow of former Time Warner CEO Steve Ross.

The duplexes total more than 30 rooms on the 12th and 13th floors of the building. All told, they have eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private elevator, elliptical staircases, views of Central Park, two libraries, and seven fireplaces.

