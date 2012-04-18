HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Pair Of Duplexes At Swanky 740 Park Sells For $60 Million

Photo: Photo Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate





Two adjoining duplexes at 740 Park Avenue have just sold for $60 million, according to Michael Gross, who keeps a blog (and wrote a book) about the storied building.

The apartments, which were being sold by Courtney Sale Ross, widow of former Time Warner CEO Steve Ross, had been listed at $60 million and the still-anonymous buyer paid the full asking price, Gross writes. They hit the market back in November.

The duplexes total more than 30 rooms on the 12th and 13th floors of the building. All told, they have eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private elevator, elliptical staircases, views of Central Park, two libraries, and seven fireplaces.

