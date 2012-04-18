HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Pair Of Duplexes At Swanky 740 Park Sells For $60 Million

720 park avenue

Two adjoining duplexes at 740 Park Avenue have just sold for $60 million, according to Michael Gross, who keeps a blog (and wrote a book) about the storied building.

The apartments, which were being sold by Courtney Sale Ross, widow of former Time Warner CEO Steve Ross, had been listed at $60 million and the still-anonymous buyer paid the full asking price, Gross writes. They hit the market back in November.

The duplexes total more than 30 rooms on the 12th and 13th floors of the building. All told, they have eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private elevator, elliptical staircases, views of Central Park, two libraries, and seven fireplaces. 

The salon room has great lighting for hanging artwork.

The entrance to the home has plenty of room to display sculptures.

The living room has high ceilings and tall windows.

The dining room has a fireplace at front of the room, giving the space a cozy feel.

The view from the other end of the dining room.

The duplexes feature parquet or marble floors in every room.

The living room is so big, you can barely see the grand piano.

This bedroom has a fireplace and built-in storage on the walls.

Imagine curling up with a book to that view.

Walk out to your private balcony.

Here's what you'll see from the 13th floor.

The hallways have hidden closets.

The cozy den with a fireplace.

The eating area has a bright blue and white colour scheme.

The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets.

The kitchen is fit for a chef.

The open floor plan of this room would be perfect for a cocktail party.

This room provides a tranquil atmosphere, perfect for getting a massage.

This breakfast nook has great light in the morning, and room to display your grandmother's china.

This bedroom's windows can seal off all light, perfect for sleeping in.

