Watch CNBC's Courtney Reagan Get Engaged To Her Hedge Funder Boyfriend On Set

CNBC reporter Courtney Reagan was proposed to by her hedge fund analyst boyfriend during a taping of the “Nightly Business Report.” [via

TVNewser]

The segment was about luxury jewelry, particularly engagement rings. It was taped on November 1.

The show’s host Tyler Mathisen kept on referring to middle-level jeweler Jared when Reagan’s boyfriend Jared Baker walked on the set.

Reagan immediately started crying as he began to propose.

“It’s been a long time. Seven years… I love you so much. I have since the day I met you. I’ve always known you were the one. I love your smile. I love your laugh. I even love the way you dance. Will you marry me?”

She said, “Yes!”

And then they kissed.

Best wishes to both of them.

Baker works for Citadel as a buyside analyst. He previously worked in

Global Investment Research at Goldman Sachs. Before that, he was with JPMorgan Chase and Ernst & Young.

We’ve posted a shot of the ring and the video of the proposal below.

