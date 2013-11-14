Watch CNBC's Courtney Reagan Get Engaged To Her Hedge Funder Boyfriend On Set

Julia La Roche
Courtney ReaganVia CNBC

CNBC reporter Courtney Reagan was proposed to by her hedge fund analyst boyfriend during a taping of the “Nightly Business Report.” [via
TVNewser]

The segment was about luxury jewelry, particularly engagement rings. It was taped on November 1.

The show’s host Tyler Mathisen kept on referring to middle-level jeweler Jared when Reagan’s boyfriend Jared Baker walked on the set.

Reagan immediately started crying as he began to propose.

“It’s been a long time. Seven years… I love you so much. I have since the day I met you. I’ve always known you were the one. I love your smile. I love your laugh. I even love the way you dance. Will you marry me?”

She said, “Yes!”

And then they kissed.

Best wishes to both of them.

Baker works for Citadel as a buyside analyst. He previously worked in
Global Investment Research at Goldman Sachs. Before that, he was with JPMorgan Chase and Ernst & Young.

We’ve posted a shot of the ring and the video of the proposal below.

Reagan ringVia CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.