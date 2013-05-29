Even Courtney Love Is Telling Amanda Bynes To 'Pull It Together'

Courtney Love is no stranger to bad press, Twitter freak outs, drug use and rehab — but even she is telling Amanda Bynes to get it together.



On Tuesday, Love tweeted to her nearly 180,000 followers:

@amandabynes pull it together dude. — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) May 28, 2013

Bynes, an avid Tweeter, clearly didn’t like that and responded by writing:

@eonline Courtney Love is the ugliest woman I’ve ever seen. To be mentioned by her at all makes me and all my friends laugh! — Amanda Bynes (@AmandaBynes) May 28, 2013

Even comedian Joel McHale got involved, making light of the entire pot-calling-the-kettle-black situation:

My largest spit-take since 1988. Thank you Courtney RT @courtney: @amandabynes pull it together dude. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) May 28, 2013

Bynes’ latest “ugly” tweet comes after she wrote earlier today of the cop she claims sexually harrassd her: “His punishment will be being the cop who sexually harassed someone who would never find him handsome enough to be my boyfriend. That’s worse than any time in jail.”

On Monday, Bynes attacked Rihanna over Twitter, writing “Chris Brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough.”

Bynes later denied she wrote the tweets, writing that they were “mocked up tweets about me bashing Rihanna.”

We’re expecting a Courtney Love tweet denial in three, two …

