Even Courtney Love Is Telling Amanda Bynes To 'Pull It Together'

Aly Weisman

Courtney Love is no stranger to bad press, Twitter freak outsdrug use and rehab — but even she is telling Amanda Bynes to get it together.

On Tuesday, Love tweeted to her nearly 180,000 followers:

Bynes, an avid Tweeter, clearly didn’t like that and responded by writing:

Even comedian Joel McHale got involved, making light of the entire pot-calling-the-kettle-black situation:

Bynes’ latest “ugly” tweet comes after she wrote earlier today of the cop she claims sexually harrassd her: “His punishment will be being the cop who sexually harassed someone who would never find him handsome enough to be my boyfriend. That’s worse than any time in jail.”

On Monday, Bynes attacked Rihanna over Twitter, writing “Chris Brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough.”

Bynes later denied she wrote the tweets, writing that they were “mocked up tweets about me bashing Rihanna.”

We’re expecting a Courtney Love tweet denial in three, two …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.