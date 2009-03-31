Courtney Love Sued For Twitter Defamation

Courtney Love just became the first celebrity to be sued for making defamatory remarks on Twitter.

THR, Esq.: In Los Angeles Superior Court, clothes designer Dawn Simorangkir, also known as Boudoir Queen, is suing Love for defamation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress for “an extensive rant” on Twitter about how she was billed for custom clothing.

It’s hard to be extensive when one is limited to just 140 characters. But if anybody can do it, it’s Love, who allegedly wrote things like “oi vey don’t fuck with my wardrobe or you will end up in a circle of corched eaeth hunted til your dead.” [those sorts of misspellings are common in Love’s tweets]

“Whether caused by a drug induced psychosis, a warped understanding of reality, or the belief that her money and fame allow her to disregard the law, Love has embarked [o]n what is nothing short of an obsessive and delusional crusade to terrorize and destroy Simorangkir, Simorangkir’s reputation and her livelihood,” says the complaint.

THR, Esq. thinks Love’s tweets are mostly her opinion, but the legal blog astutely wonders how seriously a court will take comments made via a casual medium like Twitter.

