Courtney Love's Accountants Sue For Cut Of Nirvana catalogue Sale

Courtney Love sued for $1 million by accounting firm that says she stiffed them:



USA Today: A business management and accounting firm sued Courtney Love for nearly $1 million on Tuesday, claiming she failed to pay them a share of profits from the sale of Nirvana’s publishing catalogue.

Love is the widow of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. The five-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday afternoon claims she sold a portion of his share of Nirvana’s publishing catalogue for $19.5 million.

Los Angeles-based London & Co. alleges Love broke an oral contract to share 5% of any of her earnings or those from her company, The End of Music…

London & Co. claims its share from the sale would have been $975,000.

An “oral contract” with Courtney Love? They’ve got to be kidding.

