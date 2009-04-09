Courtney Love May Sue To Recover Millions Stolen From Kurt Cobain's Estate

Fifteen years after Kurt Cobain was found dead of an apparent suicide, his widow Courtney Love says that millions have been “looted” from Cobain’s estate.

Love plans to file a lawsuit within the next 30 days on behalf of herself and daughter Frances Bean Cobain against various parties believed to be responsible for the theft.

“Courtney’s main interest is ensuring that her daughter gets the assets back that were stolen,” San Diego attorney Rhonda Holmes told E! News. “Courtney is pursuing her rights on the criminal end against the people who stole, and her daughter and Kurt’s estate are focusing on the financial aspect.”

Love’s attorney claims former assistants, managers, CPAs, lawyers and banks stole $30 million in cash and $500 million through various fraudulent real-estate mortgage ventures from an estate worth up to $800 million.

“We are suing for fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and RICO violations and for mortgage fraud,” Holmes said.

Love’s lawyer explained to E! News how the would-be defendants managed to bilk Cobain’s estate out of millions:

[T]hey arranged by forging power of attorney and the names and Social Security numbers belonging to Courtney, Kurt and Frances—even going so far as to alter the spellings of their names slightly to purchase homes and other holdings across the U.S.

“They would sell a piece of property to a related entity, to someone they know, and they would keep selling to make a profit,” says Holmes. “There are now Kurts and Courtneys and Franceses spelled different ways that allegedly own properties all over the country that were bought by Kurt’s assets.

“There was so much money at stake, and I think they thought they saw someone who was not paying attention [meaning Love] and took advantage of it.”

Love is also pushing for criminal charges to be filed, her attorney says, noting that the financial recovery “is probably the tip of the iceberg.”

[Hat tip to Rolling Stone for alerting us to this story.]

