Courtney Love Longs For "A Loveless Marriage To Some Powerful Hedge Fund Guy"

Courtney Love’s tweets to her daughter on her eighteenth birthday are barely comprehensible, but they are kind of sweet, in a very sad way. (You can read them below.)



Towards the end of her birthday tweets, Love says she wishes she married a hedge funder for her daughters sake.

“Should’ve hooked up in some loveless marriage to a powerful hedge fund guy.”

It should go without saying that it’s ridiculous for Love to assume that hedge fund marriages (like all of these) are loveless.

That said, no one should take much of what she says on Twitter too seriously. So just take a look at some other birthday notes Love recently tweeted to her daughter, according to the Post Chronicle:

why would you leave me and my life in tatters like this and get angrier and angrier to justify it, i feel you missing me and i miss you too…

(Read what’s in between the tweets here.)

im done, you arent dumb you know what youve done what youve sold i couldnt shelter you from them i suppose its my fault, im so sorry bean. X

shouldve hooked up in some loveless marriage to a powerful hedgefund guy then youd be safe, im sorry i didnt. for your sake.i love you.

It’s sad that Love believes a loveless marriage would provide a better or “safer” example for her daughter than she can. It’s even sadder because it’s true.

Love’s tweeting a private birthday message (which barely makes any sense) to her daughter is just the most recent example of her instability.

