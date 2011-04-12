Now You Can Buy Courtney Love's Old Clothes On eBay: Check Out 10 Picks From The Auction

Need the perfect getup for a night of boozing, fighting and rolling around on the floor?

We’ve got just the thing.

Courtney Love is cleaning out her closets — and selling some of her clothes on eBay.

Love, who frequently blogs about her sartorial choices, has stocked her eBay store with shoes, bags, and dresses she’s worn (and, in some cases, hand-dyed.)

And her seller feedback, in case you’re wondering, is 100 per cent positive.

As if you needed another reason to buy.

