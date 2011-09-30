Courtney Love Is Writing A Book That Will Change Everything About How You See Courtney Love

Courtney Love is getting into the memoir game.



Why a writer would want to take on the task of co-authoring her biography is beyond us — but since Anthony Bozza has tangled with Artie Lange, Eminem and Tommy Lee, we’re guessing he can handle her.

The book will reportedly have plenty of Nirvana and Hole stories, which just goes to show that 90s nostalgia really is starting to get into full swing.

At least Love’s not deluded enough to ask for her own talk show (yet), like these self-obsessed celebs >>

