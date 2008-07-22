Courtney Love And Kurt Cobain's Daughter Interning (Badly) At Rolling Stone

Wondering what Frances Bean Cobain is up to? Sounds like she might be acting like the spoiled daughter of a legendary rock star:



Page Six: MOST magazine interns fetch coffee, run errands for editors and do some actual work – but maybe not Frances Bean Cobain. The 15-year-old daughter of Courtney Love and Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain is the new summer aide at Rolling Stone. Insiders say “she doesn’t get coffee for anyone . . . calls in sick all the time and wears funny outfits.” A Rolling Stone rep denied the story, telling Page Six, “She’s a great girl, and we’re thrilled to have her.”

No word on what these “funny outfits” are or if the one pictured counts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.