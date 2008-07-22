Courtney Love And Kurt Cobain's Daughter Interning (Badly) At Rolling Stone

Hilary Lewis

Wondering what Frances Bean Cobain is up to? Sounds like she might be acting like the spoiled daughter of a legendary rock star:

Page Six: MOST magazine interns fetch coffee, run errands for editors and do some actual work – but maybe not Frances Bean Cobain. The 15-year-old daughter of Courtney Love and Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain is the new summer aide at Rolling Stone. Insiders say “she doesn’t get coffee for anyone . . . calls in sick all the time and wears funny outfits.” A Rolling Stone rep denied the story, telling Page Six, “She’s a great girl, and we’re thrilled to have her.”

No word on what these “funny outfits” are or if the one pictured counts.

