Courtney Love has been ambushed by French taxi drivers protesting against Uber

Musician Courtney Love is trapped in the middle of a protest in Paris after angry taxi drivers burned vehicles to demonstrate against ride-sharing service Uber, Guido Fawkes reports.

Reuters reports that police in France have had to use tear gas against rampaging taxi drivers who are angry about the rise of Uber’s cheap French service UberPOP.

Taxi drivers blocked roads outside of Paris, preventing access to train stations and airports. That has caused problems for people attending the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

Musician Courtney Love said on Twitter that she was caught in the middle of the protest.

Dude @kanyewest we may turn back to the airport and hide out with u.picketers just attacked our car #ParisUberStrike pic.twitter.com/MtanurybOO

— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 25, 2015

they have ambushed our car and are holding our driver hostage. they’re beating the cars with metal bats. this is France?? I’m safer in Baghdad

— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 25, 2015

François Hollande where are the fucking police??? is it legal for your people to attack visitors? Get your arse to the airport. Wtf???

— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 25, 2015

