Courtney Love has been ambushed by French taxi drivers protesting against Uber

James Cook
Courtney LoveKevin Winter/Getty ImagesCourtney Love in happier times.

Musician Courtney Love is trapped in the middle of a protest in Paris after angry taxi drivers burned vehicles to demonstrate against ride-sharing service Uber, Guido Fawkes reports.

Reuters reports that police in France have had to use tear gas against rampaging taxi drivers who are angry about the rise of Uber’s cheap French service UberPOP.

Taxi drivers blocked roads outside of Paris, preventing access to train stations and airports. That has caused problems for people attending the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

Musician Courtney Love said on Twitter that she was caught in the middle of the protest.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

