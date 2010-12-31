Courtney And Carter Reum Say Jobs At Goldman Sachs Did Not Prepare Them For Entrepreneurship

Photo: Video screen shot

Three years ago, twin brothers Courtney and Carter Reum quit Wall Street and started selling vodka infused with Acai berries.You know Acai berries, the “superfood” purple berry from Brazil that apparently has something like eight times the antioxidants in blueberries but actually hasn’t been shown to do much for your body that other fruits can’t yet.



In other words, Acai berries are kind of like the produce version of an asset “bubble,” because they’re uber popular and pricey now, but their actual value for your health might not exist. In which case, the trend will end and so will the craze to drink up anything purple.

But that could be years ago, long after the Reum brothers smartly hopped on the Acai-berry wagon after quitting their jobs at Goldman Sachs three years ago.

(Soon after, bigger companies like Absolut vodka also started selling Acai berry-infused vodkas.)

And now the company is worth $5 million.

Obviously, we assumed the men learned their selling tricks at Goldman.

But we were wrong. The men say Goldman Sachs did little more than nothing for the men in terms of teaching them how to start a company.

Courtney Reum explains to AOL how working at Goldman Sachs did *not* teach him to market the drink:

Courtney Reum: Given our backgrounds at Goldman Sachs, we got a lot of training in a certain, very narrow scope of business, and there’s that whole other side — marketing, strategy, branding — that interested me. Intuitively, I thought we’d be pretty good at it, so this seemed like a good way to experience that.

Ladies and gentleman, Goldman Sachs did not properly prepare these boys to market — even how to a bubble.

In fact, working at Goldman almost worked against them, says Courtney’s brother, Carter. Goldman treated them like delicate princes – treating them to nights at the Four Seasons and a $75 dinner stipend.

Carter Reum: The first thing we didn’t want to do [when we started] was go out and get a fancy office. You realise you’re not at Goldman Sachs anymore, you don’t get to stay at the Four Seasons, you don’t get a $75 dinner stipend.

Hell has frozen over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.