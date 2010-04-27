Courtesy Of Whirlpool, More Proof That Europe Is The Sick Man Of The World

it’s not just debt crises on the European periphery that the continent has to worry about.



The economy still really sucks.

This slide from Whirlpool’s (WHR) latest earnings presentation — the earnings report that pushed the stock to an all-time high — is rather telling.

Basically the world looks like: Asia and Latin America are hot. North America’s coming back modestly and Europe remains dormant.

