Courteney Cox reflects on her infamous ‘Scream 3’ baby bangs: ‘There was nothing worse’

Courteney Cox played Gale Weathers in ‘Scream 3.’ Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images; Dimension Films

“There was nothing worse,” Cox said of the baby bangs her character Gale Weathers has in the film.

The “Friends” star reprises her role as Gale in the new film “Scream,” the fifth in the franchise.

Courteney Cox reflected on her notorious short bangs in “Scream 3” during a recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore” show.

“Oh that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse,” Cox said of her infamous hairstyle in the 2000 horror movie. “That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film.”

Cox, who stars in all five “Scream” films (including the newest one, premiering Friday), revealed that she worked hard to come up with a memorable style for her character Gale during each movie in the franchise.

“Each ‘Scream’ I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much,” Cox said.

According to the “Friends” star, the bangs were clip-ons, but there was only “one set” of bangs to work with on the film.

“I remember they were cut on the set. You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that’s where the part goes for the bangs,” Cox explained to Barrymore while showing where the hairpiece should have properly been placed.

But “for some reason,” Cox said, the hairpiece was placed in the center of her head, and the bangs were then cut from there.

“I was like, ‘Well I don’t have a choice now,'” the “Cougar Town” actress recalled.

Cox stars alongside fellow “Scream” mainstays Neve Campbell and David Arquette in the new film.

Arquette, who was married to Cox from 1999 to 2013, recently said it was “a cathartic experience” acting opposite his ex-wife in the movie.

“Scream” premieres Friday in theaters. You can watch the trailer below.