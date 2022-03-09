Courteney Cox says she doesn’t remember filming ‘so many episodes’ of ‘Friends’

Courteney Cox. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Courteney Cox told Today host Willie Geist that she doesn’t remember filming all of “Friends.”

Cox said that this made it hard to answer questions during the reunion special last year.

The Monica actress added that she was “bummed” she didn’t have more pictures to remember the show.

Courteney Cox said on Today’s “Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist” that she doesn’t completely remember her time filming “Friends.”

The 90s sitcom, which lasted 10 seasons, followed a group of friends living in Manhattan played by Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Last year, the actors reunited for an HBO Max special to reflect on the hit show.

However, Cox told the host of “Sunday Sitdown” that she had a hard time answering questions during the reunion because she didn’t remember filming “so many episodes.”

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all. That is so funny,'” Cox, who played Monica Geller, said. “I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there.'”

Cox added: “That was because I just have a bad memory. It’s really basic. I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have like three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

The “Scream” actress also said she was “bummed” that the cast didn’t take more pictures.

“I don’t have a lot to look back at,” She said.

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry during the last episode of ‘Friends.’ NBC

Cox is not the only “Friends” cast member with a rocky memory of filming the series. During an interview with BBC Radio 2 Perry, who played Chandler Bing, said he couldn’t name his favorite episode of “Friends” because he didn’t remember all the episodes.

“I think the answer is, I don’t remember three years of it,” he said (via Vulture). “So none of those … Somewhere between season three and six … I was a little out of it.”

People reported that Perry went to rehab in 1997, 2001 and 2011 for alcohol and prescription pill addiction.

“I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and I couldn’t stop,” he told People in 2013. “Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”

Perry eventually got sober after his third stay in rehab.