Courteney Cox says she didn’t ‘feel very relevant’ after ‘Cougar Town’ ended in 2015

Courteney Cox. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images

Courteney Cox has spoken about why she did not “feel very relevant” in 2015.

The “Shining Vale” star said she recently realized she was “popular again.”

She said she struggled to “find the right thing” after her sitcom “Cougar Town” ended.

Courteney Cox has spoken about her career and why she did not “feel very relevant” in 2015.

The “Friends” actor appeared on Variety’s “Just for Variety” podcast to discuss her new series, “Shining Vale.” In a conversation that starts at 15:30, Cox said she had a realization about her career after a recent visit to New York.

“I left the hotel and there’s paparazzi and I was signing all these pictures of old things I’ve done. How much could they get for those things?” she said.

“I mean, a picture of me in ‘Masters of the Universe’? It’s got to be worth about $10. But nevertheless, I thought, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get popular again?'” she continued.

Cox starred in “Cougar Town” from 2009 until 2015 and said she experienced difficulties after the sitcom ended. Previously, Cox had starred on “Friends” throughout its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

“I would say in the years after ‘Cougar Town,’ trying to find the right thing — I didn’t feel very relevant at the time,” she said. “I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on business side of things.”

Cox added that she thinks a lot of her feeling irrelevant was her own fault, but she also believes that once she “wasn’t driven,” people “forgot about” her for “a while.”

Cox on ‘Friends.’ NBC

The “Scream” actor recently reflected on her experience filming “Friends” after last year’s “Friends: The Reunion.”

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all. That is so funny,'” she said on “Today’s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.”

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,'” Cox revealed.

“That was because I just have a bad memory. It’s really basic. I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have like three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why,” she added.