Texas Court Upholds 2,460-Year Sentence

Texas has a reputation for not being especially lenient toward criminals, and a Dallas-area man is learning that the hard way.



James Kevin Pope was convicted on various counts of sexual assault of his three daughters and was sentenced to 40 life sentences (one for each count of sexual assault with a child) plus 60 years for “sexual performance by a child” (20 years from each count).

Tex Parte Blog: Because the 415th District Court ordered Pope to serve the sentences consecutively, he could face up to 2,460 years in prison for engaging in group sex with his three teenage daughters. That estimate is based on 60 years per life sentence, according to Eddy Lewallen, the Parker County assistant district attorney who represents the state in the appeal of Pope v. State.

The conviction was upheld even though the jury instruction failed to provide which specific acts, by date, the state was relying on for conviction. The appeals court found that error to be harmless since the court had discussed, with calendars, every act on which the state was seeking conviction.

40 life sentences is usually as effective as one life sentence, but if the court was looking to send a message, 2,460 years will probably do the trick.

