Google Wins Street View vs Privacy Case

We’ve seen some pretty ridiculous things (like these two performance artists/LARPers) on Google (GOOG) Street View.

But Google’s roving cameras have prompted some to ask: Do people have a right to privacy from Google’s data collection activities as they walk around outside? What about things along a street clearly marked “Private Road,” are there privacy rights there?

Nope.

CNET: A couple in Pittsburgh whose lawsuit claimed that Street View on Google Maps is a reckless invasion of their privacy lost their case.

Aaron and Christine Boring sued the Internet search giant last April, alleging that Google “significantly disregarded (their) privacy interests” when Street View cameras captured images of their house beyond signs marked “private road.” The couple claimed in their five-count lawsuit that finding their home clearly visible on Google’s Street View caused them “mental suffering” and diluted their home value. They sought more than $25,000 in damages and asked that the images of their home be taken off the site and destroyed.

However, the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania wasn’t impressed by the suit and dismissed it Tuesday, saying the Borings “failed to state a claim under any count.”

