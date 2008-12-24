Court Sets Dodgy Money Manager Loose To Roam Streets

Remember that other dodgy money manager who split time between Palm Beach and New York City? The guy with the thing for massages and young girls? Well, he’s been set loose.



That’s right. Convicted sex fiend and mysterious money manager Jeffrey Epstein is back on the streets of Palm Beach.

Page Six brings it:

The massage-loving billionaire, serving 18 months for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, is now free five days a week, having entered a work-release program that lets him spend weekdays at his nonprofit Florida Science Foundation office. That’s supposedly a problem for the young women he paid for erotic rubdowns at his Palm Beach mansion. “A lot of the girls have the fear that they’re going to run into him somewhere,” Miami lawyer Jeffrey Herman told The Palm Beach Daily News. Epstein’s rep had no comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.