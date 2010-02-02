Sounds Fair: Court Says Blind Law Student Can Use Software For Blind On Bar Exam

It might surprise non-law students that portions of the bar exam is still on the “Scan Tron” forms people used for high school multiple choice exams.



Only the essay portions of bar exams are available to take via laptop, and even then it’s just an option. Behind the times? Hard to say that isn’t so.

Here’s another, “that sounds weird” story. A blind UCLA law grad sued the California state bar administrators to be allowed to use the magnification software she is accustomed to using, and a federal judge found that request to be reasonable, the AP reported.

The National Conference of Bar Examiners had argued that it had already planned concessions, such as allowing the woman, Stephanie Enyart, extra time and a live reader.

The multistate portion of the exam is a six-hour, 200 question test. Thinking of having to have just a voice read you the questions instead of being able to also read them yourself in the manner you are used to sounds miserable. The judge’s ruling that this is a “reasonable” request seems the obvious one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.