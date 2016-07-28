Jeremy Corbyn will REMAIN on the Labour leadership ballot -- the legal challenge fails

Adam Payne

The National Executive Committee’s decision to automatically put Jeremy Corbyn on the Labour Party leadership ballot was legal and he will NOT be taken off, a court ruled on Thursday afternoon.

This means that Corbyn will not have to secure 51 nominations from Labour MPs and MEPs in order to continue with his leadership contest campaign.

More to follow…

