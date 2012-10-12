Court Reverses Injunction On Samsung's Galaxy Nexus Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

An appeals court has reversed the injunction against Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus smartphone, meaning the company can begin selling it again.The news comes from this tweet by Reuters.



Apple won the injunction against the Galaxy Nexus in June after Judge Lucy Koh determined the phone was too similar to the iPhone to not be considered patent infringement.

Google began selling the Galaxy Nexus a few days later after an appeals court suspended the injunction. With today’s decision, the injunction has been formally reversed.

