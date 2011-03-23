Court Rejects Google's Book Settlement With Publishers

A US District Court in New York just rejected Google’s book settlement with publishers – the one that allows Google to scan all the books in the world and index them online.



In a summary, Judge Denny Chin writes “many of the concerns raised in the objections would be ameliorated if the [Google Booksagreement] were converted from an opt-out to an opt-in settlement.”

The settlement was first reached in November 2008.

Complaints about the agreement were:

Class members were given inadequate notice of the original proposed settlement

Certain objectors, including some foreign authors, academic authors, Insert authors, and others object to the adequacy of representation.

Certain objectors, including two of Google’s major competitors, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) and Microsoft Corp. (“Microsoft”), object to the ASA on the grounds it would violate existing copyright law.

Privacy violations (Google shouldn’t know what I’m reading!)

Foreign law problems.

The big problem was antitrust concerns. Here’s how Judge Chin put it:

“Certain objectors oppose the ASA on antitrust grounds, arguing that (1) certain pricing mechanisms would constitute horizontal agreements that would violate the Sherman Act; (2) the ASA would effectively grant Google a monopoly over digital books, and, in particular, orphan books; and (3) such a monopoly would further entrench Google’s dominant position in the online search business.”

Go here to read the whole settlement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.