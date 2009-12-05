Court Reins In Columbia U. Expansion

Columbia University cannot forcibly take over the 9% of a 17-acre lot they do not own in West Harlem, a New York court ruled Thursday.

The use of emminent domain was rejected on the grounds that the good of a private university was not clearly the good of the public. The court also challenged the university’s claim that the neighbourhood between Broadway and Riverside Drive (pictured) was blighted.

See architectural renderings of Columbia’s intended expansion here.

More about the case, which is one of several recent emminent domain rulings, at WSJ Law Blog.

Photo: Google Maps

