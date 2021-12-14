New photos from court go inside the historic Manhattan townhouse and nude-art-filled Palm Beach mansion where Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sexually abused girls

Photos showing Jeffrey Epstein’s properties around the world have been released in court as his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, stands trial on child-sex-trafficking charges in New York federal court. The master bedroom at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, which has since been demolished. US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of sex trafficking girls with Epstein, sexually abusing them herself, and lying about her actions in a deposition. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all wrongdoing. Source: Insider

The photos released at trial shine a light on Epstein’s inner world. Many of the photos inside his Palm Beach home had to be redacted to protect the identities of alleged victims depicted in photos framed throughout the home.

Some of the photos also show Epstein’s taste in sexualized art, as seen here with some of the framed prints hung in the master bedroom of his Palm Beach home.

Some of the accusers who have testified at Maxwell’s trial say they were lured into giving Epstein’s sexualized massages at his Palm Beach residence. A folded up massage table is seen in this photo.

Real-estate developer Todd Michael Glaser purchased Epstein’s Palm Beach home for $US18.5 ($AU26) million in March and had it demolished, according to The Wall Street Journal. Source: The Wall Street Journal

The property was subsequently bought by venture capitalist David Skok for more than $US25 ($AU35) million, The Journal reported. Source: The Wall Street Journal

Juan Alessi, the longtime butler at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, testified at Maxwell’s trial, saying she gave him a 30-page booklet on how to run the house that instructed him to “NEVER disclose Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone.” Source: Insider

Another instruction in the manual was for household staff to make sure to leave a gun in Epstein’s bedroom. Source: Insider

One accuser who testified during Maxwell’s trial, Carolyn, said she started giving sexualized massages to Epstein in the master bathroom of his Palm Beach home starting when she was 14. Carolyn asked only to be identified by her first name at the trial. Source: Insider

Carolyn said Epstein would pay her $US300 ($AU422)-$US400 ($AU563) after every massage, and she used the money to buy drugs and alcohol and “anything else that could black out” the appointments, which she said Maxwell was initially in charge of setting up. Source: Insider

Carolyn said that by the time she turned 18, Epstein seemed to be done with her and he started asking about younger friends she could bring to him. Source: Insider

The first accuser to testify in Maxwell’s trial said she was first assaulted by Epstein in the pool house at his Palm Beach home when she was 14. Soon after, she says Maxwell trained her to give Epstein sexualized massages. Source: Insider

That accuser, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” said soon after the pool house incident, Maxwell brought her into Epstein’s bedroom and trained her to give sexualized massages to him. Source: Insider

Jane said the abuse became more extreme by the time she turned 16, when she would regularly participate in orgies with Epstein, Maxwell, and other females. “I was abused pretty much every time I would go over to his house,” Jane testified. Source: Insider

Epstein also owned a 10,000-acre ranch in New Mexico, which remains on the market for $US27.5 ($AU39) million, according to the New York Post. Source: New York Post

Accuser Annie Farmer testified at Maxwell’s trial about Maxwell fondling her breasts during a massage at Epstein’s ranch in 1996, when she was 16 years old. Source: Insider

Farmer said the morning after the massage at the ranch, Epstein jumped into bed with her and tried to snuggle her before she locked herself in the bathroom. Source: Insider

Prosecutors also released several pictures showing the interior and exterior of Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, an historic Beaux Arts mansion on the Upper East Side.

Epstein’s Manhattan home was raided by the FBI in 2019. An FBI agent testified at Maxwell’s trial they opened a safe at the house that had $US70,000 ($AU98,503) in cash, 48 loose diamonds, and a foreign passport with Epstein’s picture under a different name. Source: Insider

The Manhattan property was originally built for Herbert N. Straus, a son of Isidor and Ida Straus, the couple who founded the Macy’s department store and later died on the Titanic. According to Curbed , Straus died before the home could be completed and his heirs donated it to the Catholic Church. It was initially used as a hospital, and then a private school, before it was bought by Epstein’s mentor, Leslie Wexner, for $US13.2 ($AU19) million in 1989, which set a record for Manhattan at the time. Epstein obtained the house under what Curbed described as “vaguely suspicious circumstances” in 1998.

Accuser Jane said she moved to New York City in 1998 to finish high school at an elite performing-arts school where Epstein paid her tuition. She said the “massages” with Epstein and Maxwell continued while living in New York. Source: Insider

Jane moved to California in 1999, shortly after graduating high school, and remained in touch with Epstein until the end of 2002. She said her experience with Epstein and Maxwell damaged her future relationships and made it hard to trust people. Source: Insider

“How do you navigate a relationship with a broken compass?” Jane testified at the trial, according to Insider’s Jacob Shamsian. “I didn’t even know what real love was supposed to look like.” Source: Insider

Epstein’s Manhattan home was bought by Michael Daffey, a former Goldman Sachs executive, for $US51 ($AU72) million in March 2021, according to Town & Country. Source: Town & Country

Maxwell jurors were also shown pictures of a log cabin Epstein funded and stayed at during visits to the Interlochen Center for the Arts, a performing-arts summer camp in Michigan. Accuser Jane said she was first approached by Maxwell and Epstein at the summer camp when she was 14 years old, Insider’s Jacob Shamsian reported.

Epstein also owned two private islands in the Caribbean, Great St. James and Little St. James. Little St. James is depicted below.

In February, attorneys for Epstein’s estate told CNN that they had heard from “numerous parties” who are interested in buying his private Caribbean islands. Little St. James. US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York Source: CNN

Following Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Little St. James became a tourist destination with people trying to catch a glimpse of Epstein’s life and assets, the Associated Press reported. Source: Associated Press