Court Papers Reveal Racist Statements Of L.A. Clippers Owner

Donald Sterling

Photo: AP

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling once told an African-American coaching candidate that he “would like to have a white Southern coach coaching poor black players,” according to a deposition given in a racial discrimination lawsuit.Former general manager Elgin Baylor is suing Sterling and the team for wrongful termination based on race and age discrimination. The allegations came from a deposition Baylor gave in the cas last year.



Baylor worked alongside Sterling for 22 years before being fired in 2008. Baylor says that Sterling said the above to quote to Jim Brewer, then an assistant with the Clippers, who was interviewing for the head job.

The Hall of Fame player also recalled another incident involving the Clippers’ No. 1 draft pick Danny Manning in 1988. During a contract negotiation meeting at Manning’s house, his agent rejected the team’s offer. Sterling allegedly replied by saying, “Well that’s a lot of money for a poor black kid.”

“Danny was upset. So Danny just stormed out. He just stormed out of the place. Where he went, I don’t know. He never came back to the house.”

Sterling and his real estate companies have been sued for racial discrimination by the Justice Department claiming that they used race as a factor when determining who to rent his apartment buildings to.

