Court orders Samsung to stop selling older phones that infringe Apple patents

The legal battle between Apple and Samsung mostly wound down in 2014, but on Tuesday a U.S. District Court in San Jose ruled that Samsung was in violation of three patents that Apple holds concerning its slide-to-unlock feature, data detection, and autocorrect.

Bloomberg reports that Samsung has 30 days to take any hardware running the infringing software off the market, including the Galaxy S II, S III, and original Note phones. These are older models in the popular Galaxy line, so it likely won’t make any financial impact on Samsung’s current sales.

After the ruling Samsung released the following statement.

We would like to reassure our millions of loyal customers that all of our flagship smartphones, which are used and loved by American consumers, will remain for sale and available for customer service support in the U.S. We are very disappointed that Apple has been granted an injunction on select Samsung legacy mobile phones. While this will not impact American consumers, it is another example of Apple abusing the judicial system to create bad legal precedent which can harm consumer choice for generations to come. We have invested heavily in developing revolutionary innovations in the mobile industry for decades, and we look forward to continuing to provide American consumers with a wide choice of groundbreaking products that they have come to expect from the Samsung brand.

