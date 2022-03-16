International Court of Justice orders Russia to stop invasion of Ukraine as it investigates claims of genocide

Police officers guard the crime scene outside the damaged apartment building, caused by what Kyiv officials call a Russian bombardment, in the Obolon neighborhood of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES

The International Court of Justice ordered Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine.

Voting 13-2, judges said Russia must suspend the “military operations” it launched on February 24.

President Zelenskyy praised the ruling, though it may be largely symbolic.

The International Court of Justice ordered Russia on Wednesday to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine as it investigates claims of genocide.

Voting 13-2, judges of the court ordered Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24 and ensure its military “take no steps in furtherance of the military operations,” according to a copy of the ruling obtained by Insider.

The two judges who voted against the rulings are from Russia and China.

Unanimously, however, the judges ruled that Ukraine and Russia “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute.”

In its ruling, the court did not refer to Russia’s assault on Ukraine as a “war” — as the US and NATO have done.

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the ruling. “The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion.”

The ruling may be largely symbolic. Russian representatives for the dispute failed to show up to a hearing last week, and the court has little room for enforcement, according to the Washington Post.

“The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately,” Zelenskyy said. “Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”

Since Putin’s war declaration on Ukraine nearly three weeks ago, Russian attacks on civilians have led officials and leaders to lob accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court at The Hague announced earlier in March he would investigate potential war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court prosecutes individuals, while the International Court of Justice — which is a branch of the United Nations — hears arguments between states, according to Amnesty.

