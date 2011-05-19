BLOGGERS BEWARE: Court Orders Man To Pay 60K In Defamation Case

Noah Davis

John Hoff could be out some serious cash because of his blog. 

In 2009, the Minneapolis blogger published a series of erroneously reported posts saying that Jerry Moore — who had just been hired by the University of Minnesota’s Urban Research and Outreach/Engagement centre — was involved in a mortgage fraud case.

Moore lost his job and brought a case against Hoff, his Adventures of Johnny Northside blog, and five anonymous commentators.

Last week, a judge awarded Moore $60,000, $35,000 in lost wages and $25,000 in emotional distress.

Fortunately for Hoff, University of Minnesota law professor Jane Kirtley thinks the case will get overturned on appeal because it is a freedom of speech issue.

“It is really an attempt to sort of throw the jellyfish at the wall and see what might stick in the mind of a juror,” she said.

