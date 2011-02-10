WATCH: Judge Scolds Lindsay Lohan In Court

Lindsay Lohan was in court today facing felony charges for theft of a gold necklace, with a $20,000 bail.



“You now have a pending felony case,” the judge said. “If you violate the law I will remand you and set no bail.”

“You need to follow the law just like everybody else,” he went on. “Don’t push your luck…things will be different.”

We’ll see if she listens to him.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.