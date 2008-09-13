Court Lets Spammer Off The Hook

Bad news for your Inbox: The Virginia Supreme Court struck down an anti-spam law that was used to convict Jeremy Jaynes, a North Carolina man who was was sending 10 million junk e-mails a day. The Supreme Court said that Virginia’s law violated the First Amendment and overturned Jaynes’ 2004 felony conviction. He was serving a nine-year sentence.



Jaynes was tried in Virginia because he was using an AOL (TWX) server in the state to send the e-mails.

